Iasi - host of first edition of International Sustainability Forum

The first edition of the International Sustainability Forum brings together in Iasi more than 150 representatives from 10 countries, who discuss for two days about "Development of multilateral economic relations in South-Eastern Europe and the Danube region in the context of sustainable development".

More than 100 organizations from 10 European countries participate in the event, including clusters, regional development agencies or members of the Regional Cooperation Council, including political decision-makers with outstanding activity in the field of sustainable development, bioeconomy and circular economy.

"The large participation in the first edition of the International Sustainability Forum shows that such an event was needed in the region. (...) The Department for Sustainable Development demonstrates once again that Romania remains a regional hub in terms of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development," said Laszlo Borbely, coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development.

The forum represents an opportunity to initiate joint projects, launch new ideas among participants and create a collaborative environment.

The main sustainable development objectives promoted by the event are: Decent work and economic growth, Industry, innovation and infrastructure and Partnerships to achieve the objectives.

The event takes place in the form of panel sessions, debates and roundtable meetings, with an emphasis on promoting examples of good practices and identifying ways to multiply them. AGERPRES