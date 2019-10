ICCJ: Former chief of ANI Horia Georgescu finally acquitted in ANRP file

Former head of ANI (National Integrity Agency) Horia Georgescu has been finally acquitted by the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) in a file concerning compensations at the National Authority for Property Restitution (ANRP).

On Tuesday, the court admitted the appeal filed by Georgescu against the sentence ruled by the Bucharest Court of Appeal on February 14 2018 condemning him to 4-year detention