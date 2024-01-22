If my file public, truth about vaccines would be 100% clear:Health Ministry had no involvement (USR's Voiculescu)

The leader of Save Romania Union (opposition's USR) Bucharest, Vlad Voiculescu, says that, according to his information, there is "no progress" in his file on anti-COVID vaccines and that, if it were made public, the truth would become "100% clear".

The former Health minister, answering a question on how he sees the fact that Pfizer has sued the Government of Romania, underlined that these contracts were concluded without consulting the ministry by former liberal prime minister Florin Citu and former chairman of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita.

According to Voiculescu, former prime minister Florin Citu and Valeriu Gheorghita should be asked why not enough vaccines were used and why some of them were not donated or resold.

"I couldn't do these things myself until April. What I am saying is very clear: the contracts were concluded without the Ministry of Health at that time and it is something that can be seen, it is proven in the file," said the former Health minister.

Vlad Voiculescu added that in the last month and a half he had "no interaction with prosecutors", but that he had access to the file. He also said he would send a memo to the prosecutor in which it would clearly show that he was not among the people in charge of vaccination.

According to him, in February 2021, the Ministry of Health "was completely removed from the scheme", and he learned in March about the purchases made with the written consent of prime minister Florin Citu.

Government spokesman Mihai Constantin said on Thursday that Bucharest authorities were notified last December by Pfizer about the opening of a litigation to recover money, given the failure to complete the purchase by the Romanian side of 28 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine. The first term will take place in February.