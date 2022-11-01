Igor Grosu, welcomed at Elisabeta Palace: We were assured of the full support of the Royal Family

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcomed, on Tuesday evening, the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, at the Elisabeta Palace, on which occasion he stated that he had received assurances regarding the support of the Royal Family of Romania during the candidacy of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union, told Agerpres.

"We were honored a few days later to have another historic meeting, at least for me as the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, being invited by His Majesty and His Highness. We again discussed the situation in the Republic of Moldova, the situation in the area, the problems that the Republic of Moldova is currently facing. We were assured of all the support. We thanked for the support in obtaining the status of European Union candidate of the Republic of Moldova and we were assured that we will be supported in the future as well," Grosu declared after meeting.

The President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova emphasized that "Romania was, is and will be with the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, who very clearly chose the European path in the last two presidential and parliamentary elections."

"Beyond all the challenges, the war in Ukraine, the bombings, the overflight of the airspace, yesterday you probably heard that a missile fell on the territory of the Republic of Moldova. There are challenges of a hybrid war, but together with our partners we will resist and move forward," said Grosu.

Answering a question about the concrete support of the Royal Family of Romania, Igor Grosu said: "It just so happens that those capitals of the European Union that we, in the very near future, will visit more often, are friends of the Royal Family. We are talking about Stockholm and Madrid. There are countries that in the immediate future will have an important role within the European Union and we need support in these two capitals as well. This means that the Royal Family has offered their availability to come with a message to Madrid and to Stockholm for a greater opening for the Republic of Moldova," detailed Grosu.

He also said that "there are other very important projects that will be announced at the right time."

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown, paid a visit to Chisinau on Friday, together with His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu, during which they had a series of meetings with officials from this country.