IGPF: Almost 61,000 people enter Romania on Monday, of whom approximately 7,200 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Monday, a number of 61,349 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,205 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 128,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 36,900 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,436,520 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 44 illegalities (16 offenses and 28 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 115,000 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 7,800 RON were impounded.

On Monday, a number of 17 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.