IGPF: Approximately 292,000 people cross borders on Sunday.

Approximately 291,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 68,300 means of transport, underwent control formalities (both on the way in and on the way out) through border crossing points throughout Romania on Sunday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, 142,201 people entered Romania, including 14,894 Ukrainian citizens.

As regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border" - border policemen found, on Sunday, 48 illegal acts (13 offences and 35 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth more than 1,240,000 RON.

The value of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 9,200 RON.

On Sunday, 14 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements and 32 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.