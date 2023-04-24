IGPF: Over 225,000 people cross borders on Sunday

Approximately 225,560 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with almost 54,300 means of transport, underwent control formalities (both on the way in and on the way out) through border crossing points throughout Romania on Sunday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, 98,655 people entered Romania, including 7,591 Ukrainian citizens.

As regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border" - border policemen found, on Sunday, 70 illegal acts (31 offences and 39 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, told Agerpres.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth more than 159,350 RON.

The value of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 19,525 RON.

On Sunday, 15 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements and 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.