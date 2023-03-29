IGPF: Over 66,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom approximately 7,300 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Tuesday, a number of 66,317 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,348 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 134,150 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 40,900 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,855,650 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 53 illegalities (24 offences and 29 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 66,300 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 335,870 RON were impounded.

On Tuesday, a number of 14 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.