IGPR: 700 controls and more than 100 criminal files for illegal logging

Policemen have organised, over April 3-9, 700 controls to prevent and combat illegal logging, with 106 criminal files related to forest crimes resulting.

The authorities conducted 700 control missions to prevent and combat illegal logging and to ensure wood movement, storage, processing and trading according to the law, over April 3-9, nationwide. They also checked 172 locations (fairs, markets, logging sites, deposits, forest ranges), informs the press office of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR).Almost 2,000 cubic metres of wood have been seized by the police and 10 mechanic saws in the past week.The policemen applied 207 fines worth a total of 420,300 lei, according to Law no. 171/2010 regarding the finding and sanctioning of forest crimes.During this time, SNUAU (Single National Emergency Call System) 112 received 18 calls regarding the illegal loads of wood. After 4 of these calls, the policemen who went to the location discovered irregularities in the paperwork accompanying the wood loads.