IGPR: Over 900 persons wanted nationally, tracked down in first four months of this year

Over 900 persons wanted at the national level were tracked down in the first four months of this year, informs, on Friday, the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR).

"In the January 1 - April 27 period, following search operations done by policemen, under the specialty coordination of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, 909 persons wanted at the national level were tracked down. Of the wanted persons, 729 had warrants to serve time in prison, 80 had preventive arrest warrants, and 68 were wanted on the basis of European arrest warrants," a release of the Romanian Police sent to AGERPRES mentions.

According to the quoted source, another 28 persons were wanted on the basis of sentences to be held in specialty medical units, while four were wanted through the National INTERPOL Bureau.

Furthermore, in the January - April period, criminal investigations policemen solved 3,016 cases of persons reported as missing, of which 1,807 minors.

"These figures do not translate to number of missing persons, as each report is logged as a new disappearance, there being more situations when a child left the home or care center repeatedly," the IGPR mentions.

