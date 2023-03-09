IGPR: Two men detained for introducing into the country 25 kilograms of drugs from Spain

Two men have been detained for 24 hours because they would have sent from Spain 25 kilograms of cannabis and hashish via a courier company to Romania.

"Policemen with the Bucharest Brigade for Combating Organized Crime - the Ilfov Service for Combating Organized Crime, together with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors - Central Structure, documented the crime activity of two persons suspected of introducing into the country dangerous drugs and trafficking dangerous drugs," a release of the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informed.

In both cases, it was noted that the suspected persons would have traveled to Spain where they would have purchased from more than 10 kilograms of cannabis and one kilogram of hashish, namely approximately 10 kilograms of cannabis, which they would have packed and shipped via a courier company to Romania.

"On 8 March, the suspected persons were caught red-handed by the criminal investigation bodies while picking up, from Bucharest, the parcels sent from Spain, in which the dangerous drugs were concealed, which were intended for sale to consumers in Bucharest and Ilfov county," the quoted source shows.

On Thursday, the DIICOT prosecutors - Central Structure ordered, in the two distinct cases, the detention, for 24 hours, of the two persons investigated for committing the crimes of introducing dangerous drugs into the country and trafficking dangerous drugs.

"Today, the judge of rights and freedoms of the Bucharest Court was notified, with the proposal of their preventive arrest for 30 days," the IGPR mentions.

The relevant support was ensured through the Special Operations Directorate of the Romanian Police and the Technical and Forensic Bureau within the DIICOT.