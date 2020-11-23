Ilfov County - incidence rate 8.13; CJSU disposes measures for localities not in quarantine

The Ilfov County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) has disposed several measures for localities which are not quarantined, given the incidence of COVID-19 of 8.13 cases per thousand people in the county, among them being the forbidding of public activity inside restaurants and cafes, the Ilfov Prefecture mentions.

According to the decision of the Ilfov CJSU, given that in the county the cumulated incidence rate of the cases in the past 14 days is higher than 3/1000 people, meaning 8.13/1000 people, for the next 14 days, starting with Monday, 20:00 hrs, and until December 6, 20:00 hrs, for the localities that have not entered zonal quarantine, the "activity with the public of economic operators that are conducting activities to prepare, commercialize and consume food products and/or alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, of the restaurant and cafe type, inside building" is to be forbidden.

Furthermore, the CJSU has decided that the activity of restaurants and cafes inside hotels, bed and breakfasts, or other accommodation units is allowed only for persons checked-in.

It was also decided to forbid the activity with the public of economic operators licensed in the gambling domain, as well as the organization and conduct of activities in cinemas, show institutions and/or concerts.