Illegal waste detected by border police in port of Constanta

Two containers with severely damaged cars and 10 tonnes of used car parts, waste brought from the USA and Canada, were detected by the border police officers in the port of Constanta, the Coast Guard informed on Thursday.

In both cases, the authorities ordered the measure of denying entry on the Romanian territory and sending the containers to the countries of dispatch, criminal files for committing the offense of illegal import of waste being drawn up.

"On December 22, a joint control team consisting of border police officers with the Coast Guard, in cooperation with customs inspectors from the Constanta Sud Agigea Border Customs Office, employees with the Romanian Auto Registry, inspectors with the Environment Coast Guard and commissioners with the County Commissariat for Consumer Protection Constanta carried out the physical inspection of two containers arrived in the Port of Constanta," reads a press release sent by the Coast Guard.

According to the quoted source, in the container arrived from the USA there were two severely damaged cars, the recipients being two citizens domiciled in Constanta County.

"Following the verifications, it was established that the two cars were listed as total loss due to traffic accidents. According to the legislation in the field, they cannot be registered in Romania, and their parts cannot be used, meaning that the import operation has not been completed," the Coast Guard said.

The container arrived from Canada with the declared goods as second hand car parts and parts from used cars, the recipient being a company from Suceava County.

"Following the checks, it was found that the car parts, in a total quantity of 10 tonnes, come from damaged cars, total loss, which cannot be repaired or sold on the Romanian market, finding that they are waste," the press release further mentions.