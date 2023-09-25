IMF coming to Romania for regular Article IV consultation

An International Monetary Fund mission, led by Jan Kees Martijn, the head of the IMF mission for Romania, will be in Bucharest September 25 - October 4, 2023, for an annual consultation under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, told Agerpres.

According to the IMF, such discussions take place regularly with all IMF member states.

The IMF mission will discuss economic policies in meetings with officials of the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank of Romania and other government agencies, according to an IMF press release signed by the bank's Senior Regional Representative for Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe Geoff Gottlieb. At the same time, the IMF staff will meet representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organisations.

At the end of the visit, the IMF mission is expected to hold a news conference.

Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. A staff team visits the country, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with officials the country's economic developments and policies. On return to headquarters, the staff prepares a report, which forms the basis for discussion by the Executive Board.

At the conclusion of the discussion, the managing director, as chairman of the board, summarises the views of executive directors, and this summary is transmitted to the country's authorities.