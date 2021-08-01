Immunisation of young people 12-17 years old with Spikevak vaccine from Moderna kicks off

The immunisation campaign among teenagers comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended, on July 23, the extension of the indication of the Spikevax/Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 for the age group 12 to 17 years, CNCAV (National Coordination Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19) states in a press release .

The recommended vaccination schedule consists of two doses every 28 days.The registration of minors in the electronic platform will be possible through the accounts of parents, guardians or legal relatives.Starting on August 2, vaccination of children can be done without prior appointment on the platform, by direct presentation in immunisation centres, at the doctors' offices where this type of vaccine is administered or at marathon events, drive-thru organized at national level.Vaccination is free and voluntary, and to facilitate the immunisation process, both the triage questionnaire and the informed consent form by which they express their consent can be downloaded from the ROVACCINATION website. The document can be signed by one of the parents, the guardian or the legal representative, and in the vaccination centre the adults will present valid identity documents attesting their capacity (ID, passport, for adults, and the birth certificate, in case of those who do not have turned 14 years old yet).The head of CNCAV,Valeriu Gheorghita, explained on Tuesday that the vaccination schedule is unchanged."It consists of two doses administered at intervals of 28 days. The schedule and presentation of minors is similar to the vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer, in the sense that minors are required to receive informed consent from first-degree relatives, from the parents or the legal guardian, respectively it is important to accompany the minors to the legal centres by the legal guardian. The vaccination will be done in the same vaccination centres where we have the vaccine from Moderna company, including in the family medicine offices where it is distributed this type of vaccine," said head of CNCAV doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, Agerpres informs