In 2019 Romania has 8.7 million road vehicles, of which 78.6 pct older than 10 years

The total number of road vehicles registered for circulation, in the logs of the Directorate for Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), at December 31, 2019, was 8,749,390 vehicles, of which 78.1 pct belonged to individuals, according to a study of the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Of the total number of vehicles registered in circulation, 78.6 pct were older than 10 years.

Depending on the type of fuel, 52.6 pct of the total number of vehicles used petrol, while only 0.6 pct used electricity, liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas and other sources. Amongst tractor-trailers, 88 pct used Diesel.

Furthermore, the INS data shows that during 2019 31,146 road accidents resulting in bodily harm were recorded, with 41,533 injured persons, of which 4.5 pct mortally wounded. Over 2018, the number of persons fatally wounded dropped by 0.2 pct, while the number of road accidents causing bodily harm rose by 3.1 pct, and that of injured persons by 2.5 pct.