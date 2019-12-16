In 30 years, Romania switched from isolated to member of most important international bodies, says ForMin Aurescu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, in a message he sent on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Revolution, underscored that Romania switched from being an isolated country to a state member of the most important international bodies.

"We are celebrating 30 years since the tragic events that led to the fall of the communist regime in Romania. These events are essential for our national and European history, marking not just the destiny of our nation, but also its development at international level. For Romania switched from being an isolated country to a state member of the most important international bodies - the European Union and NATO, sharing the values of democracy and rule of law and promoting these value in its vicinity and not only. And Romanian diplomacy played an important role in this evolution," reads the message.According to the same source, the efforts made in keeping alive the memory of the past are the best way to make known the period before 1989, especially to the young people, but also the changes that came later."It's precisely for this reason that, while considering how important it is to observe the historic truth, since last time when I was a Minister of Foreign Affairs, I requested and the Ministry did declassify the archive documents regarding the Romanian revolution of 1989, which reflect the manner in which the communist regime saw the developments in our neighboring countries starting with the 1989 spring, the international reactions towards the developments in Romania, as well as the attempts to fight the international political-diplomatic isolation of that time. The materials from the Diplomatic Archives of MAE show the international community's perception of the December 1989 events in Romania, as well as the change of regime and the transition to a democratic society, based on an European model," the minister specified in his message.Bogdan Aurescu appreciated that, as revealed by the documents, the efforts made by the Romanian diplomacy in the first months of 1990 focused on ensuring that MAE remains functional, and on restoring this institution's analytical capacity and the capacity to generate concepts, while making intense efforts to recalibrate and reorient strategically Romania's relations at international level."At the same time, the recollection of Romania's political, economic and social path during the 30 years since the fall of the communist regime must be doubled by a powerful action - at individual, collective and national level - which would be the continuous implementation and defence of the democratic values gained through the sacrifice made in 1989. And the Romanian diplomacy will treat its mission of contributing to the progress of the Romanian society and the promotion of our country's profile at international level with seriousness," says the same message.