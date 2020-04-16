In Easter letter Patriarch Daniel urges believers not to lose hope, ask Christ for help

Faith in the Resurrection helps us not lose hope in the face of adversity, but to ask the crucified and risen Christ for help, Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church (BOR) says in his Easter pastoral letter to the Christian Orthodox believers.

"(...) Faith in the Resurrection helps us not lose hope in the face of adversity, but to ask more fervently for the help of the crucified and risen Christ, Who knows our life with all its trials and tribulations in a mystical yet real way and tells us: 'And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age' (Matthew 28:20). Faith in Christ's victory over sin and death calls us to help more people today who need spiritual and material help. Therefore, the Romanian Orthodox Church has proclaimed 2020 the Solemn Year of the pastoral care of parents and children and the Commemorative year of Romanian Philanthropists, to promote both family dignity and authentic values of Christian pedagogy, as well as the culture generosity in the life of the Romanian people," says Daniel.He remarks that throughout history, BOR has carried out a rich work of social or philanthropic assistance, establishing many social, medical and educational establishments, homes for children, homes for the elderly, soup kitchens and shelters for the poor, in continuation of its responsible and substantial contribution to relieving the sufferings of the people, both through the liturgical, spiritual and pastoral work, as well as through the social and philanthropic work."Today, amidst the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, when we see so many signs of illness and physical death around us, we all have to pray God for all sick people, but also for all doctors and healthcare workers, for all the volunteers who help the sick and the isolated, as well as for all those who work with devotion for the health and well-being of the Romanian people. Let us pray for all the families and children, the helpless young and old, for all those forced to stay at home in isolation obeying the health safety measures," urges the patriarch.Daniel blesses all the clergy (hierarchs, priests and deacons, all monks and nuns) and all the faithful lay people who pray a lot and help the destitute spiritually and materially, as well as all Romanians overseas, especially those in Italy and Spain.He extends his words of consolation and compassion to the families of the deceased as a result of the current pandemic."The love that comes forth from prayer for those reposing in the Lord is stronger than death! Praying for those reposing in the Lord is an act of faith, hope and love, according to the word of St. Paul the Apostle, who exhorts Christians mourning the dead not be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that they do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope, but take comfort in the belief that in Christ the Lord, He who overcame death, all will be made alive (Corinthians 15:22), and those who have believed in Him will be with the Lord forever in His Kingdom (Thessalonians 4: 13-18)," says Daniel.Patriarch Daniel also wishes all the Romanians much health and peace, joy and hope, proclaiming "Christ is risen!."