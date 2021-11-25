In message on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women PM Ciuca condemns abusive behaviour

Newly invested Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca "firmly" condemns violence against women and abusive, discriminatory behavior which he considers "intolerable" for a democratic society.

"I strongly condemn violence against women and abusive, discriminatory behavior which is intolerable for a democratic society based on respect for the rights and freedoms of the citizens. The sustained efforts of civil society, together with state authorities, to combat this phenomenon have continued and must be further sustained. The fight against abuse and aggression must be unrelentingly continued by supporting the projects carried out by non-governmental organizations and the more active engagement of state institutions," Ciuca wrote in a Facebook message on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

According to the Prime Minister, the protection of human rights, the fight against violence and abusive, discriminatory behavior, the punishment of those guilty of this phenomenon are responsibilities assumed under the governing program.

"These are firm commitments of the government which I assume with all conviction from the first day of my term as Prime Minister. The citizens expect from the government respect, truth, empathy, fair laws and their correct enforcement. The Executive I will lead as of today has the responsibility to come up with immediate social and economic measures putting the Romanian citizen at their center," Nicolae Ciuca wrote.