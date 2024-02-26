In New York, Romania reiterates importance of maintaining international support for Ukraine

Senior official for global affairs and diplomatic strategies with the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) Traian Hristea on February 22 and 23 participated in events organised in New York by the United Nations (UN) to mark two years since the Russian Federation started a war of aggression against Ukraine, reiterating the importance of maintaining international support for Ukraine.

"Romania has signed up to the condemnation of the Russian Federation by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The Romanian dignitary reiterated the active role pledged by Romania at the UN as a supporter of efficient multilateralism and rules-based international order, as well as an actor involved in strengthening international security and counteracting the negative impact of the consequences of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine," according to MAE.

In the plenary session of the UN General Assembly, Hristea reiterated the importance of maintaining international support for Ukraine and reconfirmed Romania's firm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country within internationally recognised borders.

"He underlined that the war of aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation is a flagrant violation of the principles and rules of international law, generating the most serious crisis - food, energy, economic security - with effects on multiple levels. At the same time, he reaffirmed Romania's support for the peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the only framework that can lead to a just and lasting peace and offered assurances that Romania will remain by Ukraine's side and the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes."

Hristea also showed that Romania provides support and will continue to support Moldova, the country most affected by the implications of the war of aggression, except for Ukraine, in order to cope with the challenges to its stability.