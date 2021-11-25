In-person classes may resume as Bucharest's COVID-19 rate drops at 2.67

The Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations found today that the Capital City's 14-day COVID-19 rate has dropped at 2.67 cases per thousand population, so that teaching activities in pre-university educational institutions can take place with in-person attendance, under the strict observance of health protection rules, regardless of the vaccine coverage of the teaching staff.

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said today in Parliament that face-to-face classes can resume the day after the COVID-19 infection rate drops below 3 per thousand population - the threshold set in the joint order of the Education and Health Ministries published in the Official Journal at the beginning of this month.