In Tokyo, PM Ciuca discusses forging Romanian-Japanese strategic partnership

captura Facebook
Nicolae Ciuca

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has held talks in Tokyo with the Japan-Romania Parliamentary Friendship League about promoting the bilateral relations between the two countries to a strategic partnership, told Agerpres.

"Significant discussions in Tokyo with the Japan-Romania Parliamentary Friendship League about elevating bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, a valuable legacy left by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the field of foreign policy," Ciuca said on Monday on the Twitter page of the government.

Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca are in Japan from Monday to Wednesday, where they are participating in the state funeral in honour of late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

