Income of almost 9 billion RON reported by eMag Group, in 2020

The eMag Group registered last year income worth 8.93 billion RON, of which income in Romania represented 5.42 billion RON, according to a press release sent by the company to AGERPRES, on Wednesday.

During the year 2020, eMag operations in Hungary and Bulgaria registered a growth of 87% from the similar interval of 2019, up to the value of 2.1 billion RON.

According to the quoted source, Dante International SA, the company which includes eMag Romania, Fashion Days Romania and makes sales for eMag Bulgaria and eMag Hungary, registered a turnover of 6.72 billion RON, on December 31, 2020."Once entered in the new stage of development, eMag proposes to consolidate its presence in the region through investments worth 3.2 billion RON in order to become a regional technology ecosystem. Investments will support the creation of logistical infrastructure by extending the easybox network, but also through a new logistics center, with a surface of 130,000 square meters, which allows the integration of 1,000 sellers in the Fulfillment by eMag program. The investment value in the new hub is 90 million Euro. On an international plan, in Hungary, where the sales target is 1 billion Euro in the next four years, the company has already opened its first showroom and installed 160 easybox units. In Bulgaria, eMAG inaugurated the first showroom and will focus on developing and improving its customer-oriented services," according to the online retailer's press release.In the case of eMag Marketplace, one of the company's growth vectors which registers within the support objective of digital entrepreneurship, over 36k SMEs have already been registered selling in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, with 80% more than the previous year.The representatives of the company say that in 2020, the company has neutralized through compensation the carbon footprint of its operations, reaching zero net and it is committed to reducing to zero the carbon footprint of products and services throughout its entire supply chain in the next 10 years.A Romanian company founded in 2001, eMag became regional leader, successfully exporting its local model in Bulgaria and Hungary.The eMag Group has in its portfolio the eMag brand, the online fashion retailer Fashion Days, the store specialized in IT and electronic products PC Garage, the Romanian company of fast, local, national and international courier service Sameday Delivery, the Depanero repair shop, the online marketing agency Conversion Marketing, the home shipping platform of food and other necessary household products tazz by eMag and the Zitec software company.