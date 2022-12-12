Incoming Incentive Program to start in 2023 (Tourism minister)

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) will start a new program in 2023 for which there is already a memorandum approved by the Government, namely the program to stimulate incoming, Daniel Cadariu told Monday's debates in the relevant committees of Parliament on the 2023 budget, told Agerpres.

"I would briefly mention the programs prepared for the year 2023: a program of loans with subsidized interest addressed to SMEs, we have the export promotion program, which from next year will have two new instruments at its disposal, i.e. in addition to the external promotion within international fairs, it will have a component that will practically take over the operation of the former internationalization program, but also a new program, that of stimulating incoming, for which we also have the memorandum approved in the Government meeting," said Cadariu.

He specified that in the 2023 budget almost all the proposed programs have certain allocations, but for the three programs that are already underway (National Start-Up, Start-Up for the Diaspora and the Woman Entrepreneur) additional amounts would be needed so that they can be brought to a good end.

"We are in the situation where almost all the proposed programs have certain allocations. We are covered in terms of commitment credits for the three programs invoked and which are ongoing, programs for which at the beginning of 2023 we will conclude over 12,000 contracts, respectively 10,000 contracts for the national Start-Up, 1,000 contracts for the Diaspora and 1,000 contracts for the Woman Entrepreneur program. We do not have the budget loans for the three programs fully covered, which is why we hope that during the revisions during the year we will be able to receive these sums to complete the three programs," mentioned the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

The parliamentarians from the specialized committees approved, on Monday, with a majority of votes, the draft budget for the year 2023 of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT), including the four amendments submitted.

For the next year, the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism has foreseen budget loans in the amount of 4.003 billion lei (up 3.1%) and commitment of 5.64 billion lei (up 118.82%).