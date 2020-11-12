Industrial output down 12pct in Jan-Sep (statistics)

Romania's industrial production decreased by more than 12 per cent, both as a gross series and as an adjusted series, after the first nine months of 2020, compared with the same period of the previous year, according to a report released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday, as reported by AGERPRES.

In the reference period, the industrial output went down 12.1 per cent, on the gross series segment, decrease caused by the negative percentages seen in the manufacturing industry (-13.4 per cent), the extractive industry (-10.7 per cent) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.7 per cent).

Also, the industrial output, as a series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, decreased by 12.8 per cent, from January to the end of September, compared with the first nine months of 2019, as a result of the decreases recorded in the manufacturing industry (-13.9 per cent), extractive industry (-10.1 per cent) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-5.4 per cent).

According to the same source, in September this year, the industrial output (gross series) was higher than the previous month by 18.7 per cent, due to the increases seen in the manufacturing industry (+ 22.8 per cent) and the extractive industry (+10.1 per cent).

On the other hand, the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning decreased by 3 per cent, at a comparative level.

INS data show that, in the first month of the autumn of 2020, industrial output, as an adjusted series, increased by 1.5 per cent compared with August, as a result of the increases recorded in the extractive industry (+ 7.7 per cent) and the manufacturing industry (+2 per cent). In contrast, the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning decreased by 0.3 per cent.

Compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, the industrial output (gross series) was down by 0.1 per cent, with decreases recorded in the extractive industry (-8.9 per cent), and an increase of 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively, in the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, and manufacturing.

In the same period, industrial output (as an adjusted series) decreased by 2.8 per cent, due to the activities reported by the three industrial sectors: extractive industry (-9.3 per cent), manufacturing industry (-2 per cent), and production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-0.1 per cent).