Industrial production prices go up by 35.1% y-o-y, in November

productie industriala

Overall industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 0.6% in November 2022 compared to the previous month, while compared to November 2021 prices rose by 35.1%, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics.

At the level of the domestic market, the industrial production price index registered a 1.01% increase in November, compared to October 2022, respectively a 44.77% increase compared to November last year, told Agerpres.

Also, regarding the external market, prices decreased by 0.57% compared to October 2022, but increased by 15.71% compared to November 2021.

On the large industrial groups, in November 2022, compared to the similar month in 2021, the most important increases in industrial production prices were recorded in: the energy industry (+75.25%), the consumer goods industry (+20.65%), the intermediate goods industry (+19.01%), the durable goods industry (+14.86%) and the capital goods industry (+8.78%).

By activity sections, prices increased in November, at an annual rate, in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 93.05%, the extractive industry (+23.9%), the processing plants (+18.26%) and in the water distribution sector; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+20.63%).

