Industrial production prices increase 3.8% in June

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign markets) increased 3.8% in June 2023, compared to the same month last year, but decreased by 0.6% compared to May, according to data published Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, at the domestic market level, the industrial production price index recorded a decrease of 0.88% in June compared to May 2023, but increased 6.31% compared to June last year.

As for the external market, in June compared to May, industrial production prices were 0.24% higher, and 1.87% lower compared to the same month last year.

By major industrial groups, in June 2023 compared to June 2022, the most important increases in industrial production prices were recorded in: the consumer goods industry (12.38%), the energy industry (+2.90%), the durable goods industry (+7.23%), the capital goods industry (+6.97%), while the intermediate goods industry recorded a decrease of 2.65%.

Compared to the reference period, INS data show that, by sector of activity, prices increased in: production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 24.10%; water distribution, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+20.72%), while manufacturing industry recorded a decrease of 1.85% and mining and quarrying of 27.75%.