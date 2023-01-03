InfoCons: Study shows lozenges contain up to 6 food additives

Lozenges contain up to 6 food additives (E numbers), and almost 70 percent of their labels do not mention the amount of sugar, shows a study carried out by InfoCons.

According to the source, all lozenges whose labels were "investigated" contain food additives, to a greater or lesser extent. Thus, the minimum number of additives discovered for this type of product is 1, while the maximum number discovered is 6, shows the research, which is based on the information found on the labels of the lozenge type products, Agerpres informs.

"On almost 70 percent of the labels, the amount of sugar is not mentioned! After conducting the study, it was found that sugar is mentioned on most labels, but the amount is not mentioned on almost 70 percent of the labels," maintain the authors of the study.

According to InfoCons, the quantity of sugar in lozenges ranges between 0 and 1.5 g per lozenge, while the quantity of sweetener to be found ranges between 0 and 1.1 g.

"The daily amount of sugar recommended by the World Health Organization is 25 g/day. When administering lozenges, this aspect must also be taken into account, as it is important not to exceed this limit. During a day, the menu is quite varied, and when administering the lozenges, the amounts of sugar in the other food products consumed must also be taken into account," the research also shows.