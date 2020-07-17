Innotech Student program, approved by Gov't

The Government approved in its Tuesday session, through a decision, the National Program Innotech Student, the start-up program for students, the head of the Prime Minister's chancellery, Ionel Danca, announced.

"Another program featured in the National Plan for Investments and Economic Relaunch was adopted by a government decision cleared this evening, that would be the National Program Innotech Student. In fact, we are speaking of financing start-ups for students with budget of 150 million euro for entrepreneurial initiatives done by students that ensure between two and five positions of employees," Ionel Danca declared at the end of the government sitting.

He mentioned that the value of grants is "between 40,000 for two jobs and 100,000 for five new jobs".