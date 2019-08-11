INS: 19.462 mln cubic metres of wood harvested in 2018, by 1.146 mln more than in 2017

The volume of wood harvested in 2018 from the state's forest national fund amounted to 19.462 million cubic metres, by 1.146 million cubic metres more than in 2017, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

By forest species, coniferous represent 36.6 pct of the total volume of harvested timber, beech 33.8 pct, oak 10.5 pct, various hard species (acacia, maple, sycamore, ash, walnut, etc.) 11.3 pct, and various soft species (linden, willow, poplar, etc.) ) 7.8 pct.

In 2018, the volume of harvested wood was by 8.8 pct higher than in 2014.

As much as 95.4 pct of the harvested wood was destined to the legal persons certified in the logging activity and 4.6 pct to the natural persons who can exploit wood from the forests that they own.

Last year, 12.713 million cubic meters of wood were harvested from public-owned forests, accounting for 65.3 pct of the total volume of timber harvested, the rest being harvested from privately owned forests (30.2 pct) and forest vegetation located on land outside the forest fund (4.5 pct).

In 2018, compared to 2017, the volume of wood harvested from private property forests increased by 16.2 pct, from public-owned forests of the administrative-territorial units by 15.3 pct, from public-owned forests of the state by 0.3 pct, and from the forest vegetation located on land outside the forest fund decreased by 10.7 pct.

The main wood products accounted for 70.8 pct of the total volume of harvested wood, the secondary wood products 20.3 pct and the hygienic wood products 8.9 pct.

The volume of wood mass harvested from main products increased by 13.5 pct and decreased by secondary products by 9.5 pct, and by hygiene products by 4.4 pct.

At the level of the development regions, 28.2 pct of the total volume of wood mass was harvested from the North-East region, 21.3 pct from the Center region, 14.0 pct from the North-West region, 12.8 pct from the West region, 9 pct from the South-Muntenia region, 7.4 pct from the South-West Oltenia region, 6.9 pct from the South-East region and 0.4 pct from the Bucharest-Ilfov region.

The structure of the wood species harvested at the level of the development regions is presented as follows: the coniferous represent the majority in the North-East development region (44.2 pct), various soft species in the South-East (22.2 pct), various soft species in the South- Muntenia (23.5 pct), oak in South-West-Oltenia (13.7 pct), oak in West (26.5 pct), oak in North-West (18.3 pct), softwood in the Central region (29, 4 pct) and various soft species in the Bucharest-Ilfov area (1.3 pct).

At county level, the largest amount of wood mass was harvested in Suceava county (13.2 pct), followed by Harghita (6.7 pct), Neamt (6.4 pct), Bacau (5.2 pct) and the lowest quantities were harvested in the counties Ialomita and Olt (0.5 pct), Ilfov and Braila (0.4 pct) and Constanta, Galati and Teleorman (0.3 pct).