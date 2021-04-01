INS: 54.3% of passengers registered in 2020 in local public transport traveled by bus and minibus

Last year, the number of passengers registered in local public transport exceeded 1.428 billion, 54.3% of them traveling by bus and minibus, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Some 90.331 million passengers were registered in metro transport, compared to 179.17 million in 2019, while 145.54 million passengers (153.056 million in 2019) used trolleybuses.

There were 416.854 million passengers on trams (468.722 million in 2019), and 775.57 million passengers on buses and minibuses (962.337 million in 2019).

The INS states that the data from 2020 are not comparable with those from 2019 because the data for the first half year of the previous year did not include pensioner passengers domiciled in Bucharest, beneficiaries of free rides.

Passengers carried are passengers who travel using means of transport characteristic of a mode of transport and intended, by construction, for passenger transport.

AGERPRES .