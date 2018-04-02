INS: Arrivals of tourists in accommodation establishments up 6.7pct in January-february, overnights 6.4pct

The number of arrivals in the tourist accommodation establishments went up 6.7 per cent in the first two months of 2018, compared with the same period of last year, while overnight stays increased 6.4 per cent, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Out of the total number of arrivals, the number of Romanian tourists recorded in the tourist accommodation units accounted for 79.4 per cent, while foreign tourists accounted for 20.6 per cent, similar weights to the first two months of 2017.In respect to arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist accommodation units, the highest weight belonged to European tourists (74.6 of the total number of foreign tourists), 82.1 per cent of which were coming from EU countries.Of the total number of overnight stays, the Romanian tourists represented 78.7 per cent, while overnight stays of foreign tourists accounted for 21.3 per cent. In what concerns overnight stays of foreign tourists, the European ones were the most numerous (74.4 per cent of the total number of foreign tourists), 79.7 of whom were coming from EU countries.The average length of stay was 1.9 days for the Romanian tourists and 2 days for the foreign tourists.Arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, recorded at the border checkpoints, accounted for 1.549 million in January-February 2018, increasing by 15.6 per cent, compared to the first two months of 2017..In February 2018, compared with the same month in 2017, arrivals in the tourist accommodation establishments increased by 3.9 per cent, with overnight stays increasing 3.3 per cent, exceeding 1.343 million.Out of the total number of arrivals those of Romanian tourists represented 79.5 per cent, while foreign tourists accounted for 20.5 per cent, similar weights to February 2017. The highest weight in the case of foreign tourists was represented by the European ones (75.5 per cent of the total number of foreign tourists), 84.2 per cent of whom were coming from EU countries.In terms of overnight stays, the ones of Romanian tourists in the tourist accommodation units represented 79.3 per cent in February, while overnight stays of foreign tourists accounted for 20.7 per cent. The highest weight in the case of foreign tourists belonged to the European ones (74.5 per cent of foreign tourists), 83.9 per cent of whom belonged to the European Union countries.The average lengths of stay in February 2018 was 1.9 days both for the Romanian tourists and the foreign tourists.Arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, recorder at the border checkpoints, stood at 740,800 in February, up 9 per cent compared with February 2017. Most foreign visitors come from European countries (90.8 per cent).Departures of Romanian visitors abroad, recorded at the border check points, accounted for 1.226 million in February, up 0.9 per cent compared with the same month in 2017. Land transportation means were the most used for departures abroad, representing 65.9 per cent of the total number of departures.

AGERPRES .