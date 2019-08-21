INS, Eurostat figures show Romania's economy registers better-than-expected evolution

The economy of Romania shows an evolution over expectations, with an increase in the Gross Domestic Product of 4.8pct, in seasonally adjusted series, compared to the same period of last year, said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Wednesday, at the opening of the Government meeting.

"Good news continues to come from the economic field. The figures recently published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS, ed. n.) and Eurostat show that the Romanian economy is showing an evolution above expectations. In the first quarter of this year, our country registered an increase of the Gross Domestic Product by 4.8pct, in seasonally adjusted series, compared to the same period of last year. Thus, Romania has achieved the second-largest economic growth in the European Union, in fact, the second quarter of 2019 is the fifth quarter in which we registered growth. That is the result of measures to support the business environment and to boost the investments we have taken through the government program," said Viorica Dancila.The prime minister added in the first six months of this year, foreign direct investments increased by 30pct compared to the same period of last year."Also, since the beginning of the year and so far, there have been more than 53,000 new jobs. Thus, at present, in the Romanian economy there are over 6.4 million active jobs," said Dancila.