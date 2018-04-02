stiripesurse.ro

  
     
INS: Industrial output prices up 3.9pct in February, compared with similar interval in 2017

Overall industrial output prices (internal and external market) grew up 0.2 per cent in February against the previous month and by 3.9 per cent compared with the same interval in 2017, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).


By large industrial groups, compared with January, growths were recorded in the intermediary goods industry (plus 0.99 per cent), capital goods industry (plus 0.39 per cent) and durable goods industry (plus 0.66 per cent). In what concerns consumer goods, output prices went slightly down, by 0.08 per cent, while prices in the energy industry dropped 0.87 per cent.

Compared with February 2017, industrial output prices climbed 5.61 per cent in the intermediary goods industry, 4.63 per cent in the capital goods industry, 3.06 per cent in the durable goods industry, 3.58 per cent in the consumer goods industry and 1.24 per cent in the energy industry.

AGERPRES .

