INS: Industrial production falls by more than 16 pct in first six months of 2020

Industrial production in Romania registered decreases, in the first six months of the year, of over 16% compared to the same period in 2019, both as gross series and as adjusted series, mainly due to the negative results in the manufacturing industry, the mining industry and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, show the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Between 1 January and 30 June 2020, industrial production (gross series) decreased by 16.4%, as a result of the decreases registered in the three industrial sectors: manufacturing industry (-18.2%), mining industry (-11.1%) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.8%).

As series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, industrial production was by 16.7% lower in H1 compared to the year-ago period, due to decreases in the manufacturing industry (-18.6%), the mining industry (-10.3%) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-7.8%).

Official statistics show that in June 2020, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, industrial production (gross series) decreased by 11.3%, due to the decline in the mining industry (-17.8%), the production and supply electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-11.2%) and the manufacturing industry (-10.9%).

At the same time, the industrial production, as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, was by 14.3% lower, due to the decreases registered by the mining industry (-17.3%), the processing industry (-14.0%) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-11.8%).

In June 2020, industrial production (gross series) increased by 19% compared to the previous month, due to the growth of the manufacturing industry (+ 24%). The mining industry and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning decreased by 1.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

As series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the industrial production was by 16.2% higher in June than in the previous month, due to growth in the manufacturing industry (+ 21.6%) and the mining industry (+0.6 %). The production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning decreased by 0.7%.

"The information in this press release (June 2020) captures the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and of the measures taken by the authorities as a result of the decree of the state of emergency on the Romanian territory starting with March 16, 2020 and of the state of alert starting with May 17, 2020," notes the INS.