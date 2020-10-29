INS: Romania's population accounted for 22.142 million persons on July 1, 2020, based on domicile

Romania's population, based on domicile, reached 22.142 million people on July 1, 2020, down 0.1pct compared to the same period in 2019, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

Official data show that, out of the total population, 12.492 million people were living in urban areas (56.4pct), down 0.5pct compared with the reference period, while females represent the majority (51.2pct of the total, at the national level). In fact, on July 1, 2020, the female population numbered 11.328 million people, almost 5,000 less than the same date last year.

At the same time, the population aging process accelerated compared to July 1, 2019, as the share of the elderly population (65 years and over) increased by 0.5 percentage points, while the share of young people (0 - 14 years) maintained at the same level (14.6pct ).

The population aging index increased from 114.6 (on July 1, 2019) to 118 elderly people per 100 young people (on July 1, 2020).

Also, the average age of the population was 41.9 years, 0.2 years higher than on July 1, 2019, and the median age was 42.1 years, increasing by 0.4 years at a comparative level.

According to the same source, on July 1, 2020, the largest share in the total population was held by the age group 40 - 44 years (8.6pct). Among males, the share of this age group was 9pct, and for females 8.2pct. At the same time, the share of the 0-4 year old group was 4.6pct, lower than that of the 5-9 year old group (4.7pct) and that of the 10-14 year old group (5.2pct).

INS specifies that the data on the population based on domicile, on July 1, 2020, will be available at the locality level (municipality, town and commune), in the TEMPO online database, which will be available for downloading starting November 13, 2020.