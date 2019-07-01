 
     
INS: Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate down to 3.9pct in May

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.9pct in May 2019, down by 0.1 percentage point from the previous month (4pct), according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published on Monday. 


The number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for May 2019 was 351,000, down from the previous month (354,000 persons) and from the same month of the previous year (390,000 people). 

By gender, men's unemployment rate exceeded by 0.9 percentage points that of women (the respective values being 4.3pct for men and 3.4pct for women). 

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 3.1pct for May (3.4pct for men and 2.5pct for women). 

The number of unemployed aged 25-74 represented 72.3pct of the total number of unemployed estimated for May.

