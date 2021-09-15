INS: Trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles up 34pct Jan-July

Turnover in motor vehicles and motorcycles trade increased, by gross series, by 34%, in the first seven months of the year compared to the similar period of the previous year, while turnover in services provided to the population rose, as gross series, by 37.6%, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, January through July this year, compared to the same period last year, turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 31.6%.

The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in the first seven months of 2021, saw a turnover by 31.1% higher compared to the corresponding period of 2020.According to the INS, the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in July 2021, compared to the previous month, decreased by 2.1%.Turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in July 2021, compared to the previous month, decreased by 2.0%.Regarding the market services provided to the population, gross series, in July 2021, compared to the previous month, the turnover volume increased by 18.1%.Turnover in market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in July 2021, compared to the previous month, saw an increase of 9.3%.Turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in July 2021, compared to July 2020, increased by 14.0%.Also, turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in July 2021, increased by 15.8% compared to July 2020.The activity of market services provided to the population, gross series, in July 2021, registered a turnover with 43.3% higher compared to July 2020.The activity of market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in July 2021 increased by 46.8%, compared to July 2020.