INS: Turnover in car and motorcycle trade up by 10 pct in Q1 2022

The volume of turnover in the wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as a unadjusted series, increased by 10.1% in the first three months of this year, an important advance being recorded in the trade of parts and accessories for motor vehicles and the trade in motor vehicles.

According to data published by the National Institute of Statistics on Tuesday, in Q1 2022 the turnover in trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories increased by 12.3%, the trade in motor vehicles by 10.2%, the maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+ 6.7%) and trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+ 1.9%).As workdays and seasonally adjusted series, the volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 6.2% in the first three months.The volume of turnover in market services provided to the population, as unadjusted series, was by 36.7% higher compared to the same period last year, influenced by the increase of the turnover in: the activities of hotels and restaurants (+39.2%), activities of travel agencies and tour operators (+35%), gambling and other recreational activities (+ 34.7%), hairdressing services and other beauty activities (+22.0%) and activities of washing and (dry) cleaning of textile articles and fur products (+ 17.5%).The volume of turnover in market services provided to the population, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, in the period January - March 2022,was by 39.3% higher compared to the similar period of last year.The total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as unadjusted series, increased by 17.6% in March, compared to the previous month, due to the increases registered in maintenance and repair activities of motor vehicles (+ 18.3%), trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+18.2%), trade in motor vehicles (+17.3%) and trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+13.9%).As workdays and seasonally adjusted series, the total turnover in the sector increased by 0.5%.In terms of market services provided to the population, as unadjusted series, the volume of turnover increased by 16.4% in March 2022, compared to the previous month, due to the increases registered in the activities of washing and cleaning (dry) of textiles and fur products (+18.8%), hotel and restaurant activities (+18.2%), hairdressing and other beauty treatment activities (+15.6%), gambling and other activities recreational activities (+13.4%) and the activities of travel agencies and tour operators (+ 9.7%).The volume of turnover in market services provided to the population, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, registered an increase of 7% in March 2022, compared to the previous month.Compared to March 2021, the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as unadjusted series, increased by 7.3%, due to increases in maintenance and repair activities. motor vehicles (+11.3%), trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (+8.3%), trade in motor vehicles (+6.2%) and trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+1.2%).As workdays and seasonally adjusted series, the increase was 6.8% compared to March 2021.The activity of market services provided to the population, as unadjusted series, registered a turnover by 47% higher compared to March 2021, due to the increases registered in the gambling and other recreational activities (+ 62.5%), the activities of travel agencies and tour operators (+45.3%), hotel and restaurant activities (+44.4%), washing and cleaning (dry) textile and fur products (+25.7%) and in hairdressing services and other beauty activities (+24.3%).The activity of market services provided to the population, as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, went up by 39.2%, in March 2022 compared to March 2021. AGERPRES