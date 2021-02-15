INS: Turnover in motor vehicle trade down 8.7pct last year

The volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, decreased by 8.7pct, in 2020, compared to 2019, largely as a result of the activities registered in the passenger cars trade (-14.3pct), the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show, according to AGERPRES.

Regarding the activity of market services provided to the population, gross series, last year, it recorded a turnover by 36.2pct lower compared to 2019.

INS data also show that in December 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, decreased by 0.9pct, as a result of the decreases in the car trade (-8.4pct).

As adjusted series, the turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles decreased in December 2020 vs December 2019 by 1.9pct.

On the segment of the market services provided to the population, as gross series, in the same analysis period a turnover was registered by 51.1pct lower.

Also, as adjusted series, the activity of market services provided to the population decreased by 52pct in the last month of last year, compared to December 2019.

According to the INS, from one month to another (December - November 2020), the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as a gross series, decreased by 4pct.

Compared to the same period, as adjusted series, the turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, decreased by 1pct.

Regarding the market services provided to the population, as gross series, in December 2020, compared to the previous month, the turnover volume increased by 7.9pct.

The volume of turnover from market services provided to the population, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 1.7pct in the reference interval.