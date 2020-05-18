 
     
INSP: 76.6pct of deaths caused by COVID-19 recorded in people aged over 60

More than three quarters (76.6 percent) of the deaths related to the novel coronavirus infection were recorded in people aged over 60 and 59.8 percent in men, according to the weekly report of the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP).

According to the report, 90.5 percent of the deceased had at least one comorbidity.

One in seven cases of infection with the novel coronavirus occurred among the medical personnel.

The report shows that 35.8 percent of the total cases of infections with the novel coronavirus occurred in the counties of Suceava, Dambovita, Neamt, Bacau and Bucharest City.

According to the quoted source, as many as 44 percent of the total deaths were recorded in the counties of Suceava, Bacau, Timis, Galati and Bucharest City.

