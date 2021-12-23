 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INSP: During week of 13-19 December, 71.6% of confirmed COVID cases in unvaccinated persons

Agerpres
INSP

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday that during the week of December 13-19, 71.6% of confirmed COVID cases were in unvaccinated persons.

Among the ones that were sick and vaccinated, over half were either immediately after getting vaccinated, or more than 6 months since the last dose, according to the weekly COVID surveillance report.

During the week of December 13-19, 35.7% of cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Arad, Timis and Bihor.

Furthermore, 29.2% of total casualties were recorded in Bucharest, Bihor, Brasov, Arad and Dolj, and 86.1% of registered deaths were in non-vaccinated persons.

According to the INSP, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 85.9% of total casualties were registered in people over 60 years old, 54.6% of casualties being men. 93.2% of casualties had at least one associated comorbidity. AGERPRES.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.