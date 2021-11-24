 
     
INSP: Last week, 88.8% of deaths - in unvaccinated people against COVID

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
vaccinare

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Wednesday that, in the week of November 15 - 21, 27.3% of the total COVID deaths were registered in Bucharest, Bihor, Prahova, Mures and Arad, agerpres reports.

According to the Weekly Monitoring Report, 88.8% of registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

In the week of November 15-21, 32.1% of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Brasov, Timis and Bihor.

70.7% of confirmed cases were registered in unvaccinated persons.

INSP states that, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 in 101 of the total cases has been registered with medical staff.

Also, 85.8% of all deaths were in people over 60.

