INSP: Last week, 88.8% of deaths - in unvaccinated people against COVID

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Wednesday that, in the week of November 15 - 21, 27.3% of the total COVID deaths were registered in Bucharest, Bihor, Prahova, Mures and Arad, agerpres reports.

According to the Weekly Monitoring Report, 88.8% of registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

In the week of November 15-21, 32.1% of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Brasov, Timis and Bihor.70.7% of confirmed cases were registered in unvaccinated persons.INSP states that, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 in 101 of the total cases has been registered with medical staff.Also, 85.8% of all deaths were in people over 60.