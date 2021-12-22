INSP: Until December 19 - 5,417 COVID cases with Delta variant and 15 with Omicron

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, during the week of December 13-19, seven COVID cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania, following the sequencing.

According to information on COVID-19 cases confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, 15 cases with Omicron were confirmed by 19 December: 12 cases had a history of travel to South Africa (7), in Nigeria (3), in Tanzania (1), in the United Kingdom (1), one case had an epidemiological link with a confirmed case, and two cases have no mentioned epidemiological link.Of the 15 confirmed cases with Omicron, 13 had been vaccinated, all with a complete vaccination schedule. The interval between the date of completion of the full vaccination schedule and the date the sample was taken was 65 - 325 days, with an average of 203 days and a median of 204 days.No deaths were reported in confirmed cases with Omicron.Until December 19, a number of 7,794 sequencings were reported to INSP, of which 175 in the week of December 13-19.The 175 sequencings were reported by the Cantacuzino Institute (80) and the "Matei Bals" Institute (95).There were 7,188 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: 1,722 with Alpha, 11 with Beta, 23 with Gamma, 5,417 with Delta and 15 with Omicron.Until December 19, the confirmation rate with worrying variants was 92%.