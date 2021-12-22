 
     
INSP: Until December 19 - 5,417 COVID cases with Delta variant and 15 with Omicron

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
covid coronavirus

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, during the week of December 13-19, seven COVID cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania, following the sequencing.

According to information on COVID-19 cases confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, 15 cases with Omicron were confirmed by 19 December: 12 cases had a history of travel to South Africa (7), in Nigeria (3), in Tanzania (1), in the United Kingdom (1), one case had an epidemiological link with a confirmed case, and two cases have no mentioned epidemiological link.

Of the 15 confirmed cases with Omicron, 13 had been vaccinated, all with a complete vaccination schedule. The interval between the date of completion of the full vaccination schedule and the date the sample was taken was 65 - 325 days, with an average of 203 days and a median of 204 days.

No deaths were reported in confirmed cases with Omicron.

Until December 19, a number of 7,794 sequencings were reported to INSP, of which 175 in the week of December 13-19.

The 175 sequencings were reported by the Cantacuzino Institute (80) and the "Matei Bals" Institute (95).

There were 7,188 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: 1,722 with Alpha, 11 with Beta, 23 with Gamma, 5,417 with Delta and 15 with Omicron.

Until December 19, the confirmation rate with worrying variants was 92%.

