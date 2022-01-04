INSP: Until January 2 - 92 COVID cases with Omicron variant; 42 people have traveled abroad

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that, as of January 2, 92 cases with the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Romania, Agerpres reports.

According to the INSP, 45.6% (42 cases) had a history of travel to the UK (23), South Africa (8), Nigeria (4), Spain (2), Tanzania (2), Belgium (1), The Netherlands (1), DR Congo (1), 7.6% (7 cases) are in 5 outbreaks detected in Bucharest (4) and Prahova County (1).Of the two outbreaks, two were reported to have a history of travel / contact with a person from Spain (1) and the United States (1), respectively, and 5.4% (5 cases) were epidemiologically related to a COVID-19 case, 34.8% (32 cases) have no epidemiological connection, and 6.5% (6 cases) did not answer the Public Health Directorate phone call.Of the 92 confirmed cases with Omicron, 63 persons (68%) had been vaccinated, all with a complete vaccination schedule.According to the quoted source, no deaths were registered in Romania in cases confirmed with the Omicron variant.As of January 2, a number of 8,086 sequencers had been reported to the INSP.There were 7,480 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: 1,722 with Alpha, 11 with Beta, 23 with Gamma, 5,632 with Delta and 92 with Omicron.As of January 2, the confirmation rate with worrying variants was 93%.