Interim HealthMin: A possible mandatory vaccination measure can only be made through draft law, in Parliament

The interim Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, declared on Thursday that a possible mandatory vaccination measure cannot be made unless through a draft law, in Parliament.

"Please allow us a few days to come up with a solution, because each of these means must be discussed with specialists. Vaccinating medical staff is absolutely to be desired. We are guiding, firmly recommending everyone who has not yet vaccinated, including among doctors or medical staff, to get vaccinated. From a procedural viewpoint, is a longer legal procedure and then we are analyzing all possibilities which lead us to a safety of hospital functioning. What am I referring to? Regarding a possible measure of mandatory vaccination, it cannot be made unless through a draft law, through Parliament, which will have to provide a certain transitional period or time when it would come into effect, in order to give everyone the possibility of getting vaccinated. So here we have a deadline, if you wish, prolonged," the interim Minister said, for RFI broadcaster, asked if he would agree with mandatory vaccination for certain category of employees.

As for the testing of the staff who is not vaccinated, Cseke Attila specified that there is "a possibility of introducing a quicker measure, even if this measure also needs to go through Parliament".He highlighted that these aspects are currently being discussed with specialists and jurists and that a solution will be presented.President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that the anti-COVID vaccination should become mandatory for certain categories from essential areas, given that the pandemic is evolving and the number of infections is rising, giving the medical staff as an example."It is not normal for some doctors to give out anti-vaccine messages," Iohannis said, in a discussion with journalists who accompanied him to New York, at the UN General Assembly.Regarding restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that these will be differentiated between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. In this context, the head of state said that the vaccination certificate is the solution for fewer restrictions.AGERPRES