Interim JusMin Birchall:Courts confirmed that all extradition conditions were met for Mazare's extradition

Interim Minister of Justice Ana Birchall announced that the institution which she leads received from the Romanian court houses the documents establishing that the legal conditions have been met for the extradition of Radu Mazare and added that "all resources have been mobilised" in order to immediately complete the procedure.

"I'm confirming today that the Justice Ministry received from the CAB [the Bucharest Courts of Appeals] and the ICCJ [the High Court of Cassation and Justice] the documents establishing that the legal conditions have been met for the extradition of Radu Mazare. The legal framework is made up of the Palermo Convention, the Merida Convention. The Republic of Madagascar is part of both conventions," Birchall stated at the Justice Ministry headquarters.

She mentioned having ordered for the Justice Ministry to start "the demarches and procedures for extradition as a matter of urgency." "I have ordered the mobilisation of all the resources for their fulfillment," the dignitary said.

Former mayor of Constanta Radu Mazare was picked up by the authorities in Madagascar and he is being held in custody, this measure being taken following a warrant issued by the Romanian authorities through Interpol.