Interior Ministry/Measures for prevention and control of SARS-CoV-2 virus after lifting of state of emergency

The Interior Minister posted, in the spirit of decisional transparency, the proposal regarding the set of measures for the prevention and control of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, measures applicable after the lifting of the state of emergency, starting with May 15, 2020.

The document can be consulted on the web page of the Interior Ministry, by accessing the link https://www.mai.gov.ro/informatii-publice/transparenta-decizionala/.Observations and proposals regarding the set of measures can be sent to the email address propuneri.relaxare@ms.ro.