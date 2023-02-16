Interministerial committee for seismic risk analysis, established by PM decision

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca approved, on Thursday, the decision to establish the Interministerial Committee for Seismic Risk Analysis, a body that will function to provide the Government with the guidelines and solutions necessary to better prepare both the population and the infrastructure in all fields, in in the event of an earthquake, according to a press release from the Executive.

"This structure will work to establish in the shortest possible time coherent and integrated measures necessary to protect people and prepare the authorities to respond quickly and efficiently, including in the event of earthquakes," the PM said, quoted in the press release.

Representatives from the Prime Minister's Chancellery, as the coordinating institution, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will take part in the committee's work, according to their areas of competence; Ministry of Internal Affairs; Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization; Ministry of Energy; Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Culture; Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

At the same time, the following institutions and associations will be represented at the working meetings of the committee: Romanian Academy; State Construction Inspectorate; National Research Institute - Construction Development, Urban Planning and Sustainable Urban Territorial Development; National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics; Romanian Alliance of Technical Universities; National Union of County Councils from Romania; Association of Municipalities in Romania; Association of Romanian Cities; Association of Communes from Romania.

Also, experts from public and private institutions and authorities that carry out relevant activities in the field may also be invited to the Committee's meetings.

"The situation of the schools in the records of the Ministry of Education that are in a situation of seismic risk of the 1st degree will be evaluated in an emergency regime and with the support of the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, all the necessary consolidation works will be financed," the press release states.AGERPRES