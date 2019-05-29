Interministerial meeting discusses expansion of Campia Turzii, Mihail Kogalniceanu military bases

The expansion of the Campia Turzii and Mihail Kogalniceanu military bases was among the subjects discussed at the meeting this Wednesday of the Interministerial Committee on the Implementation of the Romania - US Agreement regarding the activities of US forces stationed on Romanian territory, the Ministry of National Defence informed in a release.

The Department for Defence policy, Planning and International Relations organized the meeting of the Interministerial Committee on the Implementation of the Romania - US Agreement regarding the activities of US forces stationed on Romanian territory and of the Agreement between the United States of America and Romania on the deployment of the US ballistic missile defense system in Romania, as well as of the Interministerial Commission on liaison with foreign armed forces; attending the event were Secretaries of State and representatives of the ministries and public institutions responsible for implementing the provisions of the regulatory acts under the two interministerial agreements.

According to the cited source, the meeting was chaired by Nicolae Nasta, Secretary of State for Defence policy, Planning and International Relations and president of the two bodies, who, in opening remarks, praised the efforts and the support the other ministries offered the Ministry of National Defence for solving the various practical aspects encountered last year during the military exercises conducted in Romania, or those generated by investments in the military infrastructure or the enforcement of the procedures agreed upon in relation with the foreign armed forces in Romania.

"The agenda of the debates covered subjects of interest to the present ministries and government agencies, with focus on the need for mutual inter-institutional support regarding the sites and the scale of the military exercises that will take place in our country, the expansion of the Campia Turzii and Mihail Kogalniceanu military bases, infrastructure projects developed by the US Army in Romania, military mobility, the support of the host nation and the stage of the national project for building a bridge over the Olt river, at Voila," the release said.

At the end of the meeting the members of the Interministerial Committee and of the Interministerial Commission adopted a set of decisions on the subjects approached, aimed at facilitating inter-institutional support towards the observance of Romania's commitments to the US forces and foreign armed forces in Romania.